CryptoVerificationCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $16,167.38 (CVCC)

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded 48.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market cap of $16,167.38 and $13.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 61% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoVerificationCoin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00060397 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin Profile

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoVerificationCoin is a platform for verification services related to the crypto-sphere. CVCC clears the project as SAFE only after it passes its project security parameters and safety guidelines. Like for developers, all background verification data are encrypted and saved only to be used in situations of frauds or exit scams. “

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoVerificationCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoVerificationCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.