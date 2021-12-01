Culp (NYSE:CULP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Culp (NYSE:CULP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Culp had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

CULP traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $10.94. 25,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,182. The stock has a market cap of $133.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. Culp has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $17.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.12.

Get Culp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Culp’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Culp stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) by 15,938.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of Culp worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.