DAO Maker (DAO) Tops One Day Volume of $10.32 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, DAO Maker has traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $359.59 million and approximately $10.32 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.69 or 0.00009941 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.57 or 0.00065598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00073262 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00096021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.08162819 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,872.62 or 0.97560532 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021873 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker launched on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 63,158,946 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

