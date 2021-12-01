Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $99,570.00

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 1st. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $1.76 million and $99,570.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00043619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.82 or 0.00235963 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.74 or 0.00086593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a coin. It launched on August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 522,405,821 coins. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.