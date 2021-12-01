DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Market Cap Hits $29.67 Million

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and $1.94 million worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepBrain Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (CRYPTO:DBC) is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org . DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepBrain Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

