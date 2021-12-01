Desjardins Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$13.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.89.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 73,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,057. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.30. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $9.68.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

