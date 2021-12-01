Desjardins Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$19.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VET. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

VET traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. 136,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 46.50%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VET. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

