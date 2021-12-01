Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LUNMF traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 193,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

