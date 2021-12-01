Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. to an “outperform” rating and set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

HSBC lowered Schneider Electric S.E. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $27.22 and a 1 year high of $37.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

