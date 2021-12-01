Deutsche eMark Hits One Day Volume of $18.00 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $91,952.64 and $18.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000020 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deutsche eMark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.