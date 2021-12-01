Dfpg Investments LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 321,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after purchasing an additional 55,297 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $107.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.60. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $111.14.

