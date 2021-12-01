Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6,325.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Reserve Currency has a market cap of $1.29 million and $6,325.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

DRC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org . The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

