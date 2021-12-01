DNB Asset Management AS Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $93.62 and a twelve month high of $139.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day moving average is $127.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 57.90%.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

