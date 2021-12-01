DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.69 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roku were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Roku by 6.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 449.1% in the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after acquiring an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Roku by 22.5% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a PE ratio of 112.12, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.32 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.68.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 5,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,918,271.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total transaction of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,992 shares of company stock valued at $132,969,240. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.