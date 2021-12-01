DNB Asset Management AS Has $4.72 Million Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,109 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. FMR LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $590,615,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after buying an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,969,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $288,477,000 after buying an additional 32,887 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHS opened at $118.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.93 and a 1-year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut shares of Universal Health Services from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

