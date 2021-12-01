DNB Asset Management AS Has $5.49 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Field & Main Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $225.33 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $133.60 and a one year high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.63.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,517,203 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

