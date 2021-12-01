DNB Asset Management AS Purchases 1,862 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.23.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.95 and a 52-week high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

