DNB Asset Management AS Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $5,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,193,000 after acquiring an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 361,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $282.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $303.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.34. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.74 and a 52-week high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.86, a PEG ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $455.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,375 shares of company stock worth $6,955,318. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.11.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

