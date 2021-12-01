Donut (DONUT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $801,292.47

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Donut has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. Donut has a market capitalization of $801,292.47 and $5,182.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Donut coin can currently be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00064925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00095484 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.23 or 0.07998694 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.35 or 1.00191875 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

