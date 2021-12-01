DoYourTip Price Up 75.7% This Week (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded up 75.7% against the U.S. dollar. DoYourTip has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $297,642.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00002268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.19 or 0.00347851 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00016091 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001427 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $754.21 or 0.01344083 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000075 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DoYourTip Coin Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip . The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

DoYourTip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

