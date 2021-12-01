DuckDaoDime (DDIM) One Day Volume Hits $1.01 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $31.91 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be purchased for about $30.75 or 0.00054610 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 30.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Coin Profile

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.