Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,482 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Duke Realty worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Realty news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Duke Realty from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $58.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.54 and a one year high of $60.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 82.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $256.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.09%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

