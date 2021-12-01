Dynamic Price Hits $0.42 on Exchanges (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $6.50 million and approximately $172.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000750 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,308.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,489.82 or 0.07973581 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00358900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $563.24 or 0.01000273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.63 or 0.00082805 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.98 or 0.00403105 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006289 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.21 or 0.00385754 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

