Dynamite Hits Market Capitalization of $91,792.23 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000407 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Dynamite has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. Dynamite has a total market cap of $91,792.23 and approximately $140,943.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $200.59 or 0.00352457 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00015515 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000091 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001403 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $771.14 or 0.01354967 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003119 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 732,319 coins and its circulating supply is 396,713 coins. Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

