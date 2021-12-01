Eastern Bank Has $17.66 Million Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle International by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Crown Castle International from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.67.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.76. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.58%.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

