Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, an increase of 173.0% from the October 31st total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In related news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 144,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.42 and a 52 week high of $20.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.1095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

