eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf Acquires 15,000 Shares

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $337,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.13. 636,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,416. The company has a market cap of $557.58 million, a P/E ratio of -22.72 and a beta of -0.19. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $93.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.62.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 592.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 9.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 426,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,891,000 after buying an additional 35,895 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 6.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,130,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,023,000 after buying an additional 60,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Truist lowered their price objective on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities cut their price target on eHealth from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on eHealth from $59.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.