Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.61)-($0.51) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.60). The company issued revenue guidance of $826-$832 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $813.52 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.510 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.37.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC traded down $16.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.13. 2,153,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,079. Elastic has a 1 year low of $97.89 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 26.26% and a negative net margin of 21.54%. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,700 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.09, for a total transaction of $629,333.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

