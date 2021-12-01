Elrond (EGLD) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. In the last week, Elrond has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. Elrond has a total market cap of $7.97 billion and approximately $357.02 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for $402.10 or 0.00706524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00213661 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014833 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00067109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00008944 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 41.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,814,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,813,814 coins. Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official website is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

