Eminer Hits One Day Volume of $693,584.00 (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Eminer has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $693,584.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Eminer alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Eminer Coin Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It was first traded on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eminer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eminer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eminer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.