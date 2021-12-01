Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETTYF. Societe Generale cut Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HSBC initiated coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group raised Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Shares of ETTYF traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. 352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,417. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $33.06.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

