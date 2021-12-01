ETHplode Price Down 25.8% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 28.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. Over the last seven days, ETHplode has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. ETHplode has a total market cap of $49,214.91 and approximately $5.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00043710 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.44 or 0.00236015 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00007643 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00086652 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ETHplode Coin Profile

ETHplode (ETHPLO) is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,859,518 coins and its circulating supply is 43,845,417 coins. The official website for ETHplode is ethplode.org . ETHplode’s official Twitter account is @ETHplode . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

ETHplode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ETHplode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.