Eureka Coin Price Down 44.4% Over Last 7 Days (ERK)

Eureka Coin (CURRENCY:ERK) traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Eureka Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Eureka Coin has traded down 44.4% against the U.S. dollar. Eureka Coin has a market capitalization of $149,343.07 and $67.00 worth of Eureka Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006075 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001457 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007406 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000775 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eureka Coin Coin Profile

Eureka Coin is a coin. Eureka Coin’s total supply is 149,161,290 coins and its circulating supply is 66,524,653 coins. The official website for Eureka Coin is www.eurekacoin.io . Eureka Coin’s official Twitter account is @EurekaX3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EurekaCoin (ERK) is the native coin of its own PoS blockchain, the Eureka Network (eurekanetwork.io) and we have many projects preparing to build upon it using ERK20 and ERK22 tokens. The EurekaNetwork blockchain will not only be Proof of Stake itself (meaning EurekaCoin in itself can be used to earn passively) but other tokens/ sidechain coins will be able to be proof of stake in themselves securing their own network. “

