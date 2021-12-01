Everex (EVX) Price Hits $0.66 on Major Exchanges

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 1st. Everex has a total market cap of $15.00 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. One Everex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00044747 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.50 or 0.00237587 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00087696 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Everex

EVX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 coins. Everex’s official website is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Everex is blog.everex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Everex is a blockchain-based capital transfer system that aims to enable and ease the financial inclusion of unbanked, or underbanked people around the world. Everex proposes the Cryptocash, a cryptocurrency, where each unit has its value pegged to, and a name based on, the fiat currency it represents. Users convert local fiat currencies to Cryptocash using a currency exchange and transfer the coins to their Everex wallet. Cryptocash balances are provably underwritten by actual balances held in accounts of licensed financial institutions. The Everex system provides its users access to financial services using Cryptocash, without the volatility issues of existing, non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies. “

Everex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

