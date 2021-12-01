Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) Short Interest Up 178.6% in November

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the October 31st total of 2,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,364,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $3,395,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Evo Acquisition by 29.9% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 260,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 59,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evo Acquisition during the second quarter worth $2,425,000.

EVOJ stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.73. Evo Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Crystal Bay, Nevada.

