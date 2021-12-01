Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.120-$14.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion.

Shares of FICO opened at $353.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.48. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $342.89 and a 12 month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $522.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $543.71.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fair Isaac stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.48% of Fair Isaac worth $69,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

