FaraLand (FARA) 1-Day Volume Hits $4.72 Million

FaraLand (CURRENCY:FARA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. FaraLand has a total market cap of $53.37 million and approximately $4.72 million worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FaraLand coin can now be bought for $3.02 or 0.00005361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FaraLand has traded down 8.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00062484 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00071186 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,465.34 or 0.07932664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,470.87 or 1.00320377 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002687 BTC.

FaraLand Coin Profile

FaraLand’s total supply is 99,957,304 coins and its circulating supply is 17,687,004 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io

FaraLand Coin Trading

