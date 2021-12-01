Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Feel Foods Ltd (OTCMKTS:FLLLF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLLLF opened at $0.11 on Wednesday. Feel Foods has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.59.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Feel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Feel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.