Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,383 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after purchasing an additional 215,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 162,091 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $692.33 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $337.83 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $704.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $617.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.47 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 32.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.37.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.09, for a total transaction of $1,619,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.