Fifth Third Bancorp Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $9,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $2,507,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,832 shares of company stock worth $22,521,442 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.82.

HZNP opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.47. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

