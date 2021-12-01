Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,140 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Eaton by 52.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $162.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $163.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.82. The company has a market cap of $64.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $113.79 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.88.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.