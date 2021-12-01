FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Sells $116,076.60 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40.

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $2.35 on Wednesday, reaching $30.89. 1,707,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,731. FIGS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $50.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.97.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in FIGS by 77.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FIGS shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

