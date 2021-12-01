FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the October 31st total of 21,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE FTEV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,867. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. 34.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

