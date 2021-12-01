First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings. First Financial Bankshares reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.59. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $49.05. 387,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,460. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 0.90. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $33.90 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In other news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 6,575 shares of company stock worth $301,579 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $268,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

