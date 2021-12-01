Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $985 million to $1.005 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.00 billion.Five Below also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.820-$4.940 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.95.

FIVE traded down $14.25 on Wednesday, hitting $189.19. 1,254,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,387. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below has a twelve month low of $153.34 and a twelve month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

