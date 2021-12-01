Float Protocol (BANK) Trading 17.5% Lower This Week

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded down 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on major exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $17.18 million and $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded down 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00063133 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00071190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00093772 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,461.10 or 0.07922582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,640.77 or 1.00589780 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002688 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

