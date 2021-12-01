Fluent Financial LLC Sells 135 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fluent Financial LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.3% of Fluent Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,870,493,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 624,829 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after purchasing an additional 495,388 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,625,000 after purchasing an additional 306,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,336,000 after purchasing an additional 220,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,876.00 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,694.00 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,855.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,688.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

