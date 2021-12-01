ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.140-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.50 million-$47.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $43.97 million.ForgeRock also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.960-$-0.940 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForgeRock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Shares of FORG stock opened at $26.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.28. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $48.88.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

