ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Stock Price Down 9.4%

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG)’s stock price was down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.28 and last traded at $24.28. Approximately 7,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 653,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.79.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORG shares. Truist started coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.28.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.37 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ForgeRock Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORG. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

