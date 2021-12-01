Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Shares of FC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $627.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.
Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
About Franklin Covey
Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.
