Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a drop of 35.4% from the October 31st total of 205,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of FC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,644. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $50.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.54. The stock has a market cap of $627.67 million, a PE ratio of 45.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.75.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Covey will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,381,000 after buying an additional 52,767 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Franklin Covey by 6.6% in the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 800,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,643,000 after purchasing an additional 49,818 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 640,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,173 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Covey by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,856,000 after acquiring an additional 59,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 352,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

FC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co engages in consulting and training in the areas of strategy execution, customer loyalty, leadership, and individual effectiveness. It operates through the following three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, International Licensees and Corporate and Other. The Direct Offices segment includes sales personnel that serve the United States and Canada; international sales offices located in Japan, China, the United Kingdom, and Australia; governmental sales channel; and public program operations.

